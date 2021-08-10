Kokuyo Camlin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore in June 2021 down 1.73% from Rs. 71.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2021 down 33.14% from Rs. 11.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2021 up 23.32% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2020.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 71.30 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and 13.90% over the last 12 months.