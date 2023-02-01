English
    Kokuyo Camlin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 142.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 46.87% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.

    Kokuyo Camlin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.69189.85142.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.69189.85142.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.8881.0764.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.4540.4530.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.32-4.45-8.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9822.9721.97
    Depreciation4.144.244.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.7835.1427.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7910.433.08
    Other Income1.710.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5010.473.13
    Interest1.000.830.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.509.642.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.509.642.38
    Tax2.005.80--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.503.832.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.503.832.38
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.380.24
    Diluted EPS0.350.380.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.380.24
    Diluted EPS0.350.380.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
