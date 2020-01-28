Kokuyo Camlin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.86 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.86 crore in December 2019 up 1.81% from Rs. 147.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2019 down 295.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2019 down 45.1% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2018.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 84.35 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -14.50% over the last 12 months.