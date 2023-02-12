English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kennametal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 239.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2022 down 27.96% from Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.90 crore in December 2022 down 21.1% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.

    Kennametal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.80267.30239.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.80267.30239.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.5088.4070.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods70.7072.4060.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.00-21.80-11.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.3034.9034.90
    Depreciation9.308.908.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.6046.6039.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4037.9037.00
    Other Income1.201.103.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6039.0040.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.6039.0040.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.6039.0040.40
    Tax7.707.6010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.9031.4030.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.9031.4030.40
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9614.3113.83
    Diluted EPS9.9614.3113.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9614.3113.83
    Diluted EPS9.9614.3113.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited