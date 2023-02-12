Kennametal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 239.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2022 down 27.96% from Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.90 crore in December 2022 down 21.1% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.

Kennametal EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.83 in December 2021.

Kennametal shares closed at 2,357.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.58% over the last 12 months.