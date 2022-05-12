Kennametal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.70 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.70 crore in March 2022 up 7.81% from Rs. 227.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in March 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.70 crore in March 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2021.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in March 2021.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,715.65 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and 61.70% over the last 12 months.