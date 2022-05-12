English
    Kennametal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.70 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.70 crore in March 2022 up 7.81% from Rs. 227.90 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in March 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.70 crore in March 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2021.

    Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in March 2021.

    Kennametal shares closed at 1,715.65 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and 61.70% over the last 12 months.

    Kennametal India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.70239.00227.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.70239.00227.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.9070.5065.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.3060.1065.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.10-11.40-12.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.0034.9036.30
    Depreciation8.808.909.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.0038.9038.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8037.1025.50
    Other Income2.103.503.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9040.6028.70
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.9040.6028.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.9040.6028.70
    Tax9.0010.006.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9030.6022.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9030.6022.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.9030.6022.00
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2413.929.99
    Diluted EPS12.2413.929.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2413.929.99
    Diluted EPS12.2413.929.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



