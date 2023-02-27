Ken Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 91.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 91.79% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 72.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 79.71% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

Ken Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2021.

Ken Financial shares closed at 4.75 on March 21, 2016 (BSE)