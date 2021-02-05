MARKET NEWS

KCP Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.95 crore, up 27.45% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:

Net Sales at Rs 440.95 crore in December 2020 up 27.45% from Rs. 345.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.66 crore in December 2020 up 1480.01% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.19 crore in December 2020 up 271.9% from Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2019.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

KCP shares closed at 78.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and 20.23% over the last 12 months.

KCP
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations440.95395.10345.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations440.95395.10345.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.3564.6355.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks90.0733.1081.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.3829.0726.69
Depreciation23.0523.1923.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses176.40178.30161.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.7066.80-2.52
Other Income2.440.670.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1467.47-1.54
Interest11.6313.3715.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.5254.11-17.45
Exceptional Items1.85-7.37--
P/L Before Tax49.3746.74-17.45
Tax17.1916.33-16.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1830.41-1.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1830.41-1.37
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.52-0.35-0.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.6630.06-2.29
Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.31-0.24
Diluted EPS2.572.31-0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.31-0.24
Diluted EPS2.572.31-0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #KCP #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:33 pm

