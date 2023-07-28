English
    Kaya Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore in June 2023 up 13.85% from Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2023 up 60.03% from Rs. 25.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2023 up 400.88% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

    Kaya shares closed at 361.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.79% over the last 12 months.

    Kaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.6992.6092.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.6992.6092.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.962.342.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.651.080.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.691.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3335.5751.20
    Depreciation16.1315.5214.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.1079.0643.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-40.28-20.14
    Other Income0.900.901.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.38-39.39-19.07
    Interest8.0016.996.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.38-56.37-25.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.38-56.37-25.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.38-56.37-25.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.38-56.37-25.60
    Minority Interest0.090.00-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.29-56.37-25.76
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.88-43.15-19.72
    Diluted EPS-7.88-43.15-19.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.88-43.15-19.72
    Diluted EPS-7.88-43.15-19.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

