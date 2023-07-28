Kaya Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore in June 2023 up 13.85% from Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2023 up 60.03% from Rs. 25.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2023 up 400.88% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

Kaya shares closed at 361.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.79% over the last 12 months.