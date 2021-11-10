MARKET NEWS

Karur Vysya Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 680.31 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karur Vysya Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 680.31 crore in September 2021 up 13.1% from Rs. 601.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.45 crore in September 2021 up 44.01% from Rs. 114.89 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 373.84 crore in September 2021 down 16.69% from Rs. 448.76 crore in September 2020.

Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2020.

Karur Vysya shares closed at 55.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.71% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,136.191,118.031,140.30
(b) Income on Investment230.06218.56246.19
(c) Int. on balances With RBI31.3938.386.53
(d) Others0.310.971.68
Other Income163.10219.99271.56
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended717.64738.04793.21
Employees Cost251.15227.35220.55
Other Expenses218.42201.95203.74
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies373.84428.59448.76
Provisions And Contingencies164.15264.04284.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax209.69164.55164.03
Tax44.2455.6849.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.45108.87114.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.45108.87114.89
Equity Share Capital159.86159.86159.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.071.361.44
Diluted EPS2.071.361.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.071.361.44
Diluted EPS2.071.361.44
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,971.644,167.493,998.43
ii) Net NPA1,537.711,844.611,428.20
i) % of Gross NPA7.387.977.93
ii) % of Net NPA2.993.692.99
Return on Assets %0.860.570.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:44 pm

