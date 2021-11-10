Karur Vysya Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 680.31 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 680.31 crore in September 2021 up 13.1% from Rs. 601.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.45 crore in September 2021 up 44.01% from Rs. 114.89 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 373.84 crore in September 2021 down 16.69% from Rs. 448.76 crore in September 2020.

Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2020.

Karur Vysya shares closed at 55.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.71% over the last 12 months.