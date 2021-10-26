Kansai Nerolac Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,520.74 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,520.74 crore in September 2021 up 18.06% from Rs. 1,288.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.54 crore in September 2021 down 37.85% from Rs. 158.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.90 crore in September 2021 down 35.2% from Rs. 263.72 crore in September 2020.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2020.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 543.10 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 8.47% over the last 12 months.