Kandagiri Spin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 295.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2023 up 295.31% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 119.66% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 37.88% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Kandagiri Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Kandagiri Spin shares closed at 70.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)