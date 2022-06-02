Kandagiri Spin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 84.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 84.95% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 163.75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 153.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Kandagiri Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

Kandagiri Spin shares closed at 70.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)