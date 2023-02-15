Kamat Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore, up 66.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore in December 2022 up 66.77% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2022 up 1797.98% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 122.40 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.51% returns over the last 6 months and 152.37% over the last 12 months.