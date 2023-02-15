English
    Kamat Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore, up 66.77% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore in December 2022 up 66.77% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2022 up 1797.98% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

    Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

    Kamat Hotels shares closed at 122.40 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.51% returns over the last 6 months and 152.37% over the last 12 months.

    Kamat Hotels (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.7345.6238.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.7345.6238.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.093.834.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.178.516.85
    Depreciation2.582.482.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0318.7314.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8612.079.83
    Other Income0.630.350.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4812.4110.01
    Interest5.3212.1411.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.160.27-1.74
    Exceptional Items10.44----
    P/L Before Tax29.600.27-1.74
    Tax6.610.08-0.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.990.19-1.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.990.19-1.35
    Equity Share Capital24.1724.1724.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.750.08-0.57
    Diluted EPS9.750.08-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.750.08-0.57
    Diluted EPS9.750.08-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm