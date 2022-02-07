Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.38 crore, up 171.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.38 crore in December 2021 up 171.39% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 up 113.32% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021 up 453.46% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2020.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2020.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 56.60 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.81% returns over the last 6 months and 57.44% over the last 12 months.