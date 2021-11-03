Kalyani Steels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 460.81 crore, up 43.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.81 crore in September 2021 up 43.15% from Rs. 321.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.79 crore in September 2021 up 36.79% from Rs. 45.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.11 crore in September 2021 up 34.82% from Rs. 72.77 crore in September 2020.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 14.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.35 in September 2020.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 364.40 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.06% returns over the last 6 months and 75.83% over the last 12 months.