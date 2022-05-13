Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.80 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.80 crore in March 2022 up 18.98% from Rs. 377.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 75.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.31 crore in March 2022 down 8.15% from Rs. 115.74 crore in March 2021.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.39 in March 2021.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 297.70 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and -17.88% over the last 12 months.