    Kakatiya Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore in September 2022 down 7.89% from Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 165.88% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 136.49% from Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2021.

    Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 204.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.55% over the last 12 months.

    Kakatiya Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.6934.0636.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.6934.0636.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.123.163.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.096.322.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.744.70
    Depreciation0.560.560.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1720.9817.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.84-1.708.25
    Other Income3.132.652.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.720.9510.83
    Interest0.530.500.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.250.4410.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.250.4410.58
    Tax-0.260.213.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.990.247.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.990.247.57
    Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.420.309.74
    Diluted EPS-6.420.309.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.420.309.74
    Diluted EPS-6.420.309.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm