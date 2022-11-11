Kakatiya Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore in September 2022 down 7.89% from Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 165.88% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 136.49% from Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2021.
Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 204.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.55% over the last 12 months.
|Kakatiya Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.69
|34.06
|36.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.69
|34.06
|36.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.12
|3.16
|3.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.09
|6.32
|2.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.60
|4.74
|4.70
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.56
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.17
|20.98
|17.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.84
|-1.70
|8.25
|Other Income
|3.13
|2.65
|2.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.72
|0.95
|10.83
|Interest
|0.53
|0.50
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.25
|0.44
|10.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.25
|0.44
|10.58
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.21
|3.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.99
|0.24
|7.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.99
|0.24
|7.57
|Equity Share Capital
|7.77
|7.77
|7.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.42
|0.30
|9.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.42
|0.30
|9.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.42
|0.30
|9.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.42
|0.30
|9.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited