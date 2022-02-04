Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.76 crore, up 25.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.76 crore in December 2021 up 25.98% from Rs. 33.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021 up 256.72% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021 up 444.13% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2020.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2020.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 249.25 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.30% returns over the last 6 months and 49.97% over the last 12 months.