Jump Networks Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, down 64.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in June 2019 down 64.31% from Rs. 22.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 94.28% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 94.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.

Jump Networks shares closed at 55.85 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 93.92% returns over the last 6 months and 153.86% over the last 12 months.