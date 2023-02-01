English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit down 40% to Rs 80 crore; revenue rises 10% to Rs 1,332 crore

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
    The expansion is a part of its medium term plan of opening 3,000 Domino’s stores globally, Jubilant FoodWorks mentioned.

    The expansion is a part of its medium term plan of opening 3,000 Domino’s stores globally, Jubilant FoodWorks mentioned.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday reported a decline of 39.66 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 80.36 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 10 per cent to Rs 1,331.81 crore as against Rs 1,210.77 crore in the year-ago period.

    According to JFL, "high inflation continues to keep margin under pressure".