JK Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 902.17 crore, up 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 902.17 crore in June 2019 up 15.78% from Rs. 779.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.87 crore in June 2019 down 58.41% from Rs. 52.59 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 410.85 crore in June 2019 up 17.48% from Rs. 349.73 crore in June 2018.

JK Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2018.

JK Bank shares closed at 35.20 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.69% returns over the last 6 months and -38.84% over the last 12 months.