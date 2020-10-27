JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore, up 123.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore in September 2020 up 123.98% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2020 up 11.21% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2020 up 11.87% from Rs. 14.66 crore in September 2019.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 686.15 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 56.73% returns over the last 6 months and 35.66% over the last 12 months.