JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore, up 123.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore in September 2020 up 123.98% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2020 up 11.21% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2020 up 11.87% from Rs. 14.66 crore in September 2019.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 686.15 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 56.73% returns over the last 6 months and 35.66% over the last 12 months.
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.30
|123.63
|5.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.30
|123.63
|5.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.24
|56.16
|1.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.52
|12.84
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.86
|8.45
|7.83
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.95
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.12
|14.29
|9.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.28
|30.94
|-15.73
|Other Income
|0.49
|1.56
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.79
|32.50
|-15.58
|Interest
|1.64
|1.73
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.43
|30.78
|-17.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.86
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.43
|26.92
|-17.77
|Tax
|-4.41
|7.71
|-5.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.02
|19.21
|-12.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.02
|19.21
|-12.41
|Equity Share Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.53
|46.25
|-34.43
|Diluted EPS
|-26.53
|46.25
|-34.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.53
|46.25
|-34.43
|Diluted EPS
|-26.53
|46.25
|-34.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm