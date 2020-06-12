JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore in March 2020 down 28.86% from Rs. 43.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020 down 466.67% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2020 down 299.15% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2019.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 495.30 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.48% over the last 12 months.
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.25
|31.46
|43.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.25
|31.46
|43.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.35
|21.48
|25.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.74
|-6.61
|-10.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.78
|7.99
|7.92
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.91
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.24
|9.73
|15.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.77
|-2.05
|5.12
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.66
|-1.91
|5.26
|Interest
|1.99
|2.17
|2.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.65
|-4.08
|2.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.65
|-4.08
|2.98
|Tax
|-5.42
|-0.30
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.23
|-3.78
|2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.23
|-3.78
|2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|4.15
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.31
|-10.50
|6.98
|Diluted EPS
|-25.31
|-10.50
|6.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.31
|-10.50
|6.98
|Diluted EPS
|-25.31
|-10.50
|6.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:50 am