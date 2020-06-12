JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore in March 2020 down 28.86% from Rs. 43.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020 down 466.67% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2020 down 299.15% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2019.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 495.30 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.48% over the last 12 months.