JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore in December 2021 up 18.14% from Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021 down 61.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021 down 180.6% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 606.90 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.