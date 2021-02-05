JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.47 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.47 crore in December 2020 up 9.59% from Rs. 31.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020 up 28.75% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 34% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 663.40 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 58.75% over the last 12 months.