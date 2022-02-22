JJ Exporters Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 284.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 284.62% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 415.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

JJ Exporters shares closed at 3.61 on March 02, 2020 (BSE)