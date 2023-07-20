Jio Financial demerger: RSIL listed at Rs 261.85 a share, much higher than estimates

RSIL will be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFS) and be listed on exchanges at a later date.

At end of a special trading session on stock exchanges, the shares of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL) listed at Rs 261.85, much higher than analyst estimates of Rs 160-190.

RSIL is set to be demerged from RIL on 20th July. It will be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFS) and be listed on exchanges at a later date.

The RIL stock has settled at Rs 2589 a share on BSE from its previous close of Rs 2853 a share.

"Since RIL has settled at Rs 2589 so will the Nifty or Sensex fall?. Technically no. To avoid any impact on the index, RSIL will be listed as the 51st share on Nifty and be given weight accordingly that Reliance plus JFS will still be the same weight and same price that Reliance was as of yesterday's closing", Kirtan A Shah a trader who wrote on its LinkedIn profile.

Shah adds that till 10am Nifty’s actual price quoted will consider Reliance at yesterday's closing price and the remaining 49 stocks & live prices. Post 10 am when the pre open will end, only the Reliance industry stock will trade & JFS will stay constant. The movement in RIL post 10 am will only impact the NIFTY like normal days as JFS will be constant.

JFS will be removed from the index three days after it lists as separate entity and Reliance’s weight will be adjusted back. This will be done in all the indices that Reliance is a part of, Shah added. Allotment and listing date are yet to be announced.

According to the scheme of arrangement, shareholders of RIL will get 1 share of the demerged entity Reliance Strategic Investments for every 1 share held by them in the conglomerate.

But investors should note that this new stock is not tradeable yet. It will remain in Nifty 50 at a constant price till the listing date is announced. It will be removed from Nifty 50, three days after the stock lists.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.