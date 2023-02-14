English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Worldwid Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 403.78 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 403.78 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 675.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.76 crore in December 2022 down 52.03% from Rs. 30.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.68 crore in December 2022 down 21.76% from Rs. 59.66 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

    Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 326.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.26% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Worldwide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations403.78477.52675.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations403.78477.52675.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials263.81258.06402.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.7151.3029.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.05-13.4360.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.325.704.06
    Depreciation9.398.197.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.99114.52119.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6053.1751.19
    Other Income3.691.090.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2954.2652.05
    Interest15.6013.3410.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6940.9341.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6940.9341.16
    Tax6.938.2110.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7632.7230.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7632.7230.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.7632.7230.77
    Equity Share Capital20.0520.0520.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.631.53
    Diluted EPS0.741.631.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.631.53
    Diluted EPS0.741.631.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 12:22 pm