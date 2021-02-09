Jindal Worldwid Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 589.55 crore, up 21.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.55 crore in December 2020 up 21.63% from Rs. 484.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2020 up 121.66% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.08 crore in December 2020 up 23.47% from Rs. 39.75 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2019.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 65.15 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.87% returns over the last 6 months and 5.59% over the last 12 months.