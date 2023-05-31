English
    Jindal PolyFilm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.10 crore, down 89.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.10 crore in March 2023 down 89.44% from Rs. 1,724.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.80 crore in March 2023 down 91.45% from Rs. 489.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.83 crore in March 2023 down 67.89% from Rs. 603.69 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 111.70 in March 2022.

    Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 662.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.10134.001,724.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.10134.001,724.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.2880.951,029.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.29----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.9815.7222.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.275.5832.32
    Depreciation11.8811.5738.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-1.9538.50169.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.35-18.32431.69
    Other Income162.6079.44133.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.9561.12565.65
    Interest8.1610.4118.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.7950.71546.80
    Exceptional Items-31.56--70.10
    P/L Before Tax142.2350.71616.90
    Tax100.4310.71127.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.8040.00489.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.8040.00489.13
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.559.14111.70
    Diluted EPS9.559.14111.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.559.14111.70
    Diluted EPS9.559.14111.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:22 pm