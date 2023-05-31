Jindal PolyFilm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.10 crore, down 89.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.10 crore in March 2023 down 89.44% from Rs. 1,724.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.80 crore in March 2023 down 91.45% from Rs. 489.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.83 crore in March 2023 down 67.89% from Rs. 603.69 crore in March 2022.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 111.70 in March 2022.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 662.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.