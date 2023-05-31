Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 734.03 crore, down 57.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.03 crore in March 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 1,720.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.97 crore in March 2023 down 178.24% from Rs. 492.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.59 crore in March 2023 down 57.64% from Rs. 605.70 crore in March 2022.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 662.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.