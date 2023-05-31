English
    Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 734.03 crore, down 57.35% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 734.03 crore in March 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 1,720.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.97 crore in March 2023 down 178.24% from Rs. 492.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.59 crore in March 2023 down 57.64% from Rs. 605.70 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 662.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations734.03886.651,720.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations734.03886.651,720.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials471.41728.971,024.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.33-4.6720.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.3141.4032.84
    Depreciation43.1044.7238.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.41200.26190.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.53-126.08413.73
    Other Income245.0274.29153.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax213.49-51.79566.98
    Interest25.3275.9218.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax188.17-127.71548.19
    Exceptional Items-226.97--70.01
    P/L Before Tax-38.80-127.71618.20
    Tax345.30-32.56126.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-384.10-95.15492.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-384.10-95.15492.03
    Minority Interest--0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.87-1.51--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-384.97-96.63492.03
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-87.92-22.08112.37
    Diluted EPS-87.92-22.08112.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-87.92-22.08112.37
    Diluted EPS-87.92-22.08112.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

