Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 734.03 crore, down 57.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 734.03 crore in March 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 1,720.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.97 crore in March 2023 down 178.24% from Rs. 492.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.59 crore in March 2023 down 57.64% from Rs. 605.70 crore in March 2022.
Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 662.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Poly Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|734.03
|886.65
|1,720.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|734.03
|886.65
|1,720.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|471.41
|728.97
|1,024.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.05
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.33
|-4.67
|20.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.31
|41.40
|32.84
|Depreciation
|43.10
|44.72
|38.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|190.41
|200.26
|190.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.53
|-126.08
|413.73
|Other Income
|245.02
|74.29
|153.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|213.49
|-51.79
|566.98
|Interest
|25.32
|75.92
|18.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|188.17
|-127.71
|548.19
|Exceptional Items
|-226.97
|--
|70.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.80
|-127.71
|618.20
|Tax
|345.30
|-32.56
|126.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-384.10
|-95.15
|492.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-384.10
|-95.15
|492.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.87
|-1.51
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-384.97
|-96.63
|492.03
|Equity Share Capital
|43.79
|43.79
|43.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-87.92
|-22.08
|112.37
|Diluted EPS
|-87.92
|-22.08
|112.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-87.92
|-22.08
|112.37
|Diluted EPS
|-87.92
|-22.08
|112.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited