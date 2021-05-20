Jindal (Hisar) Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,758.47 crore, up 35.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,758.47 crore in March 2021 up 35.86% from Rs. 2,030.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.93 crore in March 2021 up 140.89% from Rs. 93.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.19 crore in March 2021 up 99.15% from Rs. 194.92 crore in March 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 9.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 184.95 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.19% returns over the last 6 months and 368.82% over the last 12 months.