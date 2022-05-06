Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,318.37 crore, up 39.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,318.37 crore in March 2022 up 39.18% from Rs. 3,102.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 573.27 crore in March 2022 up 63.81% from Rs. 349.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 636.83 crore in March 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 431.58 crore in March 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 24.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.83 in March 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 340.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and 106.45% over the last 12 months.