    JCT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.27 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.27 crore in June 2023 down 42.09% from Rs. 195.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.03 crore in June 2023 down 1475.98% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.03 crore in June 2023 down 352.32% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.

    JCT shares closed at 1.96 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.48% returns over the last 6 months and -49.74% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.27116.82195.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.27116.82195.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.4381.58127.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.38-4.03-13.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0720.9124.29
    Depreciation2.442.812.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.7943.0550.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.84-27.503.97
    Other Income1.371.483.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.47-26.027.40
    Interest12.5613.439.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.03-39.45-2.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-40.03-39.45-2.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.03-39.45-2.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.03-39.45-2.54
    Equity Share Capital217.08217.08217.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.45-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.45-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.45-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.45-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JCT #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

