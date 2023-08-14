JCT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.27 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.27 crore in June 2023 down 42.09% from Rs. 195.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.03 crore in June 2023 down 1475.98% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.03 crore in June 2023 down 352.32% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.

JCT shares closed at 1.96 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.48% returns over the last 6 months and -49.74% over the last 12 months.