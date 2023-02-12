Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 225.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 down 134.63% from Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 61.32% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 92.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -11.44% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|267.26
|238.36
|225.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|267.26
|238.36
|225.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.22
|49.15
|120.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.81
|23.95
|14.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.40
|-11.95
|-35.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.53
|77.58
|62.15
|Depreciation
|5.26
|6.00
|5.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.84
|59.91
|49.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.00
|33.72
|9.05
|Other Income
|2.82
|3.00
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|36.72
|9.84
|Interest
|9.52
|9.86
|9.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.70
|26.86
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.70
|26.86
|0.33
|Tax
|0.17
|0.62
|-23.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.87
|26.24
|23.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.67
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.20
|26.24
|23.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.20
|26.24
|23.68
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.61
|11.58
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.61
|11.58
|10.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.61
|11.58
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.61
|11.58
|10.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited