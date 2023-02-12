English
    Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 225.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 down 134.63% from Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 61.32% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.

    Jayshree Tea and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations267.26238.36225.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations267.26238.36225.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.2249.15120.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.8123.9514.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.40-11.95-35.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.5377.5862.15
    Depreciation5.266.005.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.8459.9149.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.0033.729.05
    Other Income2.823.000.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8236.729.84
    Interest9.529.869.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.7026.860.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.7026.860.33
    Tax0.170.62-23.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.8726.2423.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.67----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.2026.2423.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.2026.2423.68
    Equity Share Capital11.3311.3311.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.6111.5810.45
    Diluted EPS-3.6111.5810.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.6111.5810.45
    Diluted EPS-3.6111.5810.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited