Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 225.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 down 134.63% from Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 61.32% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 92.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -11.44% over the last 12 months.