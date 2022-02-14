Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.71 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.71 crore in December 2021 up 12.04% from Rs. 188.96 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 523.53 crore in December 2021 down 16.92% from Rs. 447.77 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2021 up 8.51% from Rs. 90.93 crore in December 2020.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 3.45 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 97.14% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211.71
|177.42
|188.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211.71
|177.42
|188.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.66
|86.67
|76.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.38
|8.00
|7.58
|Depreciation
|16.03
|13.15
|15.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.26
|78.53
|15.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.38
|-8.93
|74.29
|Other Income
|2.26
|5.15
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.64
|-3.78
|75.14
|Interest
|606.17
|584.54
|522.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-523.53
|-588.32
|-447.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-523.53
|-588.32
|-447.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-523.53
|-588.32
|-447.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-523.53
|-588.32
|-447.77
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-4.24
|-3.22
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-4.24
|-3.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-4.24
|-3.22
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-4.24
|-3.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited