Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.71 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.71 crore in December 2021 up 12.04% from Rs. 188.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 523.53 crore in December 2021 down 16.92% from Rs. 447.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2021 up 8.51% from Rs. 90.93 crore in December 2020.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 3.45 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 97.14% over the last 12 months.