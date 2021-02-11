Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.96 crore, down 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.96 crore in December 2020 down 18.7% from Rs. 232.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 447.77 crore in December 2020 down 11.7% from Rs. 400.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.93 crore in December 2020 up 29.24% from Rs. 70.36 crore in December 2019.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.62% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.