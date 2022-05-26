Jai Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.54 crore, up 21.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.54 crore in March 2022 up 21.63% from Rs. 137.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2021.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

Jai Corp shares closed at 112.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.41% over the last 12 months.