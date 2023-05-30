Jagsonpal Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 176.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 176.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 91.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Jagsonpal Fin shares closed at 7.57 on April 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 123.96% returns over the last 6 months