    Jagsonpal Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 176.92% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 176.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 91.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Jagsonpal Fin shares closed at 7.57 on April 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 123.96% returns over the last 6 months

    Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.02-0.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.02-0.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.00-0.05
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.00-0.05
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.00-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.00-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

