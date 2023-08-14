English
    J. K. Cement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,762.63 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,762.63 crore in June 2023 up 21.72% from Rs. 2,269.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.66 crore in June 2023 down 29.52% from Rs. 162.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.39 crore in June 2023 up 4.28% from Rs. 421.34 crore in June 2022.

    J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.81 in June 2022.

    J. K. Cement shares closed at 3,252.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and 23.05% over the last 12 months.

    J. K. Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,762.632,777.882,269.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,762.632,777.882,269.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials439.76418.32334.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.8634.1029.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.193.14-6.59
    Power & Fuel--774.78516.45
    Employees Cost183.93168.14156.77
    Depreciation134.76128.53105.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,706.481,029.86835.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax273.04220.99298.16
    Other Income31.5937.9717.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.63258.96315.81
    Interest109.04101.1565.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax195.58157.82250.45
    Exceptional Items-15.00----
    P/L Before Tax180.58157.82250.45
    Tax67.1148.0889.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.47109.74160.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.47109.74160.86
    Minority Interest1.192.181.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.35-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates114.66112.27162.69
    Equity Share Capital77.2777.2777.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8414.5320.81
    Diluted EPS14.8414.5320.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8414.5320.81
    Diluted EPS14.8414.5320.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

