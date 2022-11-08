English
    ISMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.10 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 709.10 crore in September 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 567.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 163.72% from Rs. 47.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.10 crore in September 2022 up 86.99% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

    ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2021.

    ISMT shares closed at 61.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and 108.42% over the last 12 months.

    ISMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations709.10618.59567.07
    Other Operating Income--3.98--
    Total Income From Operations709.10622.57567.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials344.55373.73344.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.73-19.85-10.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.3740.7039.39
    Depreciation13.5713.6215.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.50192.70165.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3821.6712.09
    Other Income3.152.676.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.5324.3418.63
    Interest8.815.4965.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7218.85-47.26
    Exceptional Items-----0.28
    P/L Before Tax41.7218.85-47.54
    Tax11.42-1.25--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3020.10-47.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3020.10-47.54
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.3020.10-47.55
    Equity Share Capital150.25150.2573.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.67-3.25
    Diluted EPS1.010.67-3.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.67-3.25
    Diluted EPS1.010.67-3.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

