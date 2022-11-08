ISMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.10 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.10 crore in September 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 567.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 163.72% from Rs. 47.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.10 crore in September 2022 up 86.99% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 61.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and 108.42% over the last 12 months.