Ipca Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,511.63 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,511.63 crore in March 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 1,289.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.52 crore in March 2023 down 41.24% from Rs. 130.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.43 crore in March 2023 down 7.03% from Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2022.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 684.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.02% returns over the last 6 months and -25.30% over the last 12 months.