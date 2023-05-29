English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ipca Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,511.63 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,511.63 crore in March 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 1,289.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.52 crore in March 2023 down 41.24% from Rs. 130.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.43 crore in March 2023 down 7.03% from Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022.

    Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2022.

    Ipca Labs shares closed at 684.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.02% returns over the last 6 months and -25.30% over the last 12 months.

    Ipca Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,511.631,546.001,289.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,511.631,546.001,289.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials413.09362.25411.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods98.52146.76142.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks79.5752.82-127.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.33318.44297.74
    Depreciation69.5466.5760.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses412.08449.67345.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.50149.49158.39
    Other Income36.3930.6914.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.89180.18172.93
    Interest18.4510.843.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.44169.34169.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax129.44169.34169.55
    Tax48.3753.7328.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.07115.61140.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.07115.61140.79
    Minority Interest-1.62-1.88-1.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.93-5.89-8.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.52107.84130.23
    Equity Share Capital25.3725.3725.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.024.255.13
    Diluted EPS3.024.255.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.024.255.13
    Diluted EPS3.024.255.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ipca Laboratories #Ipca Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
