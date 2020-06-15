IOL Chemicals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 441.46 crore, up 4.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.46 crore in March 2020 up 4.54% from Rs. 422.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.26 crore in March 2020 down 11.21% from Rs. 101.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.20 crore in March 2020 down 10.76% from Rs. 159.34 crore in March 2019.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 18.08 in March 2019.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 409.75 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 148.26% returns over the last 6 months and 96.81% over the last 12 months.