Intrasoft Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 37.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2020 up 37.01% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2020 up 5983.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020 up 397.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 75.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 20.25% over the last 12 months.