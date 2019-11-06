Ingersoll Rand Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 171.39 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.39 crore in September 2019 down 3.36% from Rs. 177.35 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2019 up 1.16% from Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.21 crore in September 2019 down 14.14% from Rs. 38.68 crore in September 2018.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.11 in September 2018.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 624.60 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.14% returns over the last 6 months and 10.29% over the last 12 months.