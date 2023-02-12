Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 244.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.69% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in December 2022 up 64.54% from Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.06 in December 2021.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 1,945.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.28% returns over the last 6 months and 34.40% over the last 12 months.