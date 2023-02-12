English
    Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ingersoll Rand (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 244.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.69% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in December 2022 up 64.54% from Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021.

    Ingersoll Rand (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.22253.94244.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.22253.94244.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials180.03159.28150.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.184.914.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.35-8.351.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.3526.9925.42
    Depreciation4.213.983.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.8325.3624.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.2741.7735.58
    Other Income4.636.623.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9048.3938.97
    Interest1.120.520.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.7847.8738.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.7847.8738.58
    Tax16.8212.419.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.9635.4628.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.9635.4628.60
    Equity Share Capital31.5731.5731.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1911.239.06
    Diluted EPS15.1911.239.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1911.239.06
    Diluted EPS15.1911.239.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
