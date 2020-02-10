Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 208.48 crore, up 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.48 crore in December 2019 up 0.49% from Rs. 207.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in December 2019 up 12.71% from Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.14 crore in December 2019 up 6.67% from Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2018.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.63 in December 2018.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 669.30 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and 19.50% over the last 12 months.