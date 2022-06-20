Indowind Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 down 291.65% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 112.15% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.65 on June 16, 2022 (BSE)