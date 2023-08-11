English
    Indo Amines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.36 crore, down 3.8% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.36 crore in June 2023 down 3.8% from Rs. 251.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2023 up 18.01% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.41 crore in June 2023 up 17.38% from Rs. 22.50 crore in June 2022.

    Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

    Indo Amines shares closed at 116.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 16.95% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Amines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.36234.30251.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.36234.30251.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.26152.46171.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.791.258.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.467.25-3.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.619.699.12
    Depreciation3.524.383.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1532.5144.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5026.7517.95
    Other Income3.391.760.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8928.5218.53
    Interest5.565.133.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3323.3815.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3323.3815.11
    Tax4.346.284.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.9917.1011.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.9917.1011.01
    Equity Share Capital35.3535.3535.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.782.431.58
    Diluted EPS1.782.431.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.782.431.58
    Diluted EPS1.782.431.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

