IndiGo operator posts strong Q3 earnings; key highlights from analysts concall

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of budget airline, reported a 168 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 496 crore on revenue of Rs 9,931.7 crore that grew by 25.5 percent YoY.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent cost (EBITDAR) grew by 17.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,960.7 crore in quarter ended December 2019.

Here are key highlights from InterGlobe Aviation's conference call by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Management Participants: Ronojoy Dutta - CEO, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer - President and COO

In Q3FY20, IndiGo's revenue from operations grew at 25.5 percent (YoY) from Rs 7,916.2 to Rs 9,931.7 crore. Total expenses grew at 21.5 percent (YoY) from Rs 8,046.9 to Rs 9,773.6 crores and profit after tax registered growth of 167.8 percent (YoY) from Rs 185.1 to Rs 495.9 crore.

ASK (billion) (Available Seat Kilometers) increased by 19.3 percent YoY to 25.8.

RASK (INR) (Revenue Available Seat Kilometer) increased by 5.6 percent YoY to 3.91.

CASK (INR) (Cost per Available Seat Kilometer) increased by 2.1 percent YoY to 3.69.

IndiGo's CASK increased even after decline in aircraft fuel expenses because of sharp jump in aircraft repair and maintenance expenses arising from A320 neo engine.

Revenue from Ancillary activities (Food & Beverages) increased by 29 percent YoY.

IndiGo operates 257 fleets, out of 257 (29 are owned/finance lease and 228 are on operating lease).

Out of 257 fleet (96 fleets are A320 neo, 126 A320 ceo, 10 A321 neo and 25 ATR).

Out of 96 A320 neo airplanes, 60 percent of plane’s engines are replaced and before end of May-20, rest of plane’s engines will be replaced.

IndiGo has agreement with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney for compensation if there are any issues in engines.

Company has entered into code sharing agreement with Qatar Airways to expand its business operations.

Company has guided for 20 percent increase in capacity in FY21, at the start of FY20, company had guided for 25 percent capacity addition. Growth rate is lowered due to engine issue in A320 neo and delay in getting aircraft from Airbus.